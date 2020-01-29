Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Head-To-Head Survey

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Innovative Industrial Properties and Retail Value, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50 Retail Value 0 1 0 0 2.00

Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus price target of $148.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.17%. Retail Value has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.10%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Retail Value.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Retail Value’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties $14.79 million 78.94 $6.99 million $1.34 68.96 Retail Value $292.58 million 2.19 -$165.30 million N/A N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Retail Value.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Retail Value shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Retail Value shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Value has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Retail Value’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties 51.10% 5.45% 3.70% Retail Value 35.37% 12.67% 4.92%

Dividends

Innovative Industrial Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Retail Value pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Innovative Industrial Properties pays out 298.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Retail Value on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.