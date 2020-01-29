Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the December 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Innovative Solutions & Support from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 73,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. 24.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISSC traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. 10,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,959. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. Innovative Solutions & Support has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.30 million, a PE ratio of 51.78 and a beta of -0.07.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter.

Innovative Solutions & Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

