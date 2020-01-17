Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT) Trading Up 0.3%

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.75 and last traded at $32.75, approximately 7 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

