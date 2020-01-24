Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) Stock Price Up 0%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $25.12, approximately 291 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 53,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 2,992.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at $363,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at $568,000.

