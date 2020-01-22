Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Down 0%

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) fell 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.50, 813 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1699 per share. This is a boost from Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 284.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 63.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter.

