Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (BATS:EPRF)

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21.

