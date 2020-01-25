Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Innovotech Inc (CVE:IOT)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 139,865 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 52,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and a P/E ratio of 185.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09.

About Innovotech (CVE:IOT)

Innovotech Inc provides services and solutions to medical, agricultural, and industrial problems caused by microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company's products include InnovoSIL, the antimicrobial agents for coating onto or incorporation into medical devices; MBEC Assay, a screening assay used to determine the efficacy of antimicrobials against biofilms of various microorganisms; and Agress/AgreGuard, an environmentally friendly seed treatments and plant sprays to protect crops against both bacterial and fungal infections.

