InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE MKT symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels division and provides soft brand and technology services under the IBC division.

