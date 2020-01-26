Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading Down 20%

Inomin Mines Inc (CVE:MINE) was down 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 4,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 19,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $663,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE)

Inomin Mines Inc engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the King's Point polymetallic project comprising 129 claims that covers an area of 3,225 hectares within two separate blocks located in the Green Bay area of Newfoundland; and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property located in the New Westminster Mining Division of southwestern British Columbia.

