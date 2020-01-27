Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) Earning Extremely Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) have trended extremely negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust earned a media sentiment score of -4.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$6.98 million for the quarter.

