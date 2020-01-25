Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Inovalon in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

INOV stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 311,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,401. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $20.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.92 million. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INOV. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 3,748.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Inovalon by 712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Inovalon by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

