Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,364,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 338% from the previous session’s volume of 1,453,935 shares.The stock last traded at $3.56 and had previously closed at $3.29.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms recently commented on INO. Roth Capital began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

The company has a market cap of $384.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.91% and a negative net margin of 1,809.64%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,198.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?