Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.07, 8,092,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 171% from the average session volume of 2,983,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $436.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

