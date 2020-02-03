Inphi (IPHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Inphi to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:IPHI opened at $75.96 on Monday. Inphi has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.98.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $171,672.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,469.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $2,726,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 54,960 shares of company stock worth $4,032,553 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price target on Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inphi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

