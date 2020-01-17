Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IPHI. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 target price on Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Inphi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Shares of IPHI traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $83.11. 49,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,890. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -145.88, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.89. Inphi has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $83.43.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. Inphi’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Inphi will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $171,672.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,469.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $497,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inphi by 11.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inphi by 29.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 105,597 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the second quarter valued at $39,679,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inphi by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the third quarter valued at $8,144,000.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inphi (IPHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com