Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IPHI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 target price on Inphi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.93.

IPHI stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,067. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.67. Inphi has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $85.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.35.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inphi will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $2,726,900.00. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $171,672.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,469.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock worth $4,032,553. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inphi in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Inphi by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Inphi by 2,803.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?