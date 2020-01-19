Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Gap Up to $4.41

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.41. Inpixon shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 973,854 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Inpixon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 462.40% and a negative return on equity of 202.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inpixon stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,089 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 3.43% of Inpixon worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

