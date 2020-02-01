InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target Cut to C$1.05

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.05 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

InPlay Oil stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.58. The company had a trading volume of 68,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,248. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.63. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.63.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

