Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Trading 1.6% Higher

Inrad Optics Inc (OTCMKTS:INRD) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30, 100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 50 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Inrad Optics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%.

Inrad Optics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INRD)

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies in the United States. The company provides optical components, optical coatings, and subassemblies for the military, aerospace, industrial, and medical marketplace; precision metal optics; and UV filter optical components for use in critical applications in defense systems, such as missile warning sensors, as well as opto-mechanical design and assembly services.

