Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Inseego from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inseego has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Shares of INSG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 140,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,380. Inseego has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $675.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the third quarter worth about $48,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the third quarter worth about $74,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 14.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

