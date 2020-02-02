Insider Buying: Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Senior Officer Buys 3,200 Shares of Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Senior Officer Chad Wells acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$34,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$782,308.80.

TSE ALS opened at C$10.71 on Friday. Altius Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.47. The stock has a market cap of $450.46 million and a P/E ratio of -115.16.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price objective on Altius Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

