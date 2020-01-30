Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Purchases 15,413 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 15,413 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $157,829.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 9,309 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $94,858.71.

On Friday, January 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 94,151 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $954,691.14.

On Tuesday, January 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 183,927 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $1,872,376.86.

On Wednesday, October 30th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $68,850.00.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $727.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. B. Riley Financial Inc has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $30.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 9.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 13.9% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

