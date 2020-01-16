Insider Buying: Biotron Limited (ASX:BIT) Insider Acquires 800,000 Shares of Stock

Biotron Limited (ASX:BIT) insider Stephen Locarnini purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$40,000.00 ($28,368.79).

ASX:BIT opened at A$0.06 ($0.04) on Thursday. Biotron Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.05 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of A$0.14 ($0.10). The stock has a market cap of $37.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.07.

About Biotron

Biotron Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel small molecule antiviral therapeutics to treat various viral diseases in Australia. Its lead antiviral drug is BIT225, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of HIV-1 and hepatitis C virus infections. The company also has a portfolio of preclinical antiviral programs developing drugs targeting a range of viruses, including dengue, ebola, influenza, and zika, as well as Middle East respiratory virus.

