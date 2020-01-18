Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Acquires 200 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 200 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.31 per share, for a total transaction of $18,262.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 735,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,170,557.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $90.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $95.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNBKA shares. BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

