Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 500 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.27 per share, with a total value of $45,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 735,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,405,500.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.43. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $95.70. The firm has a market cap of $506.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNBKA shares. BidaskClub cut Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

