Insider Buying: Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Buys 143 Shares of Stock

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,767 ($36.40) per share, with a total value of £3,956.81 ($5,204.96).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 152 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,511 ($33.03) per share, with a total value of £3,816.72 ($5,020.68).

On Monday, November 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 158 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,451 ($32.24) per share, with a total value of £3,872.58 ($5,094.16).

LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,779 ($36.56) on Wednesday. Coca Cola HBC AG has a twelve month low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,593 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,618.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05.

Several research firms have commented on CCH. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,055 ($40.19).

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

