Insider Buying: Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) SVP Acquires 9,500 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) SVP Anthony Gaeta bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $10,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.90. Destination XL Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $106.58 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Destination XL Group stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned 0.12% of Destination XL Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

