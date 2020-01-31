Insider Buying: Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO Buys 1,300 Shares of Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO David C. Sims acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $10,309.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

GRF opened at $7.93 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow