Insider Buying: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Major Shareholder Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 20,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,294,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $61.93.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,543,000 after buying an additional 489,863 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,898,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 528.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,375,000 after buying an additional 352,617 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 655,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after buying an additional 243,761 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,669,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

