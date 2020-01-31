Insider Buying: Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) CFO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) CFO Michael Lacapria purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.57 per share, for a total transaction of $23,570.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESQ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

