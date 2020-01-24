Insider Buying: Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Insider Purchases 3,380 Shares of Stock

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) insider Kevin Havelock acquired 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,479 ($19.46) per share, with a total value of £49,990.20 ($65,759.27).

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 1,566.50 ($20.61) on Friday. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,697.02 ($22.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,028.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,145.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FEVR shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,487.50 ($32.72).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

