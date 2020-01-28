Insider Buying: First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Purchases 2,400 Shares of Stock

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Mickey Layden purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,275. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. First Community Co. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $152.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.93.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. First Community had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Community by 22.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the third quarter worth $146,000. Pwmco LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 276,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Community by 251.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

