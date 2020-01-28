Insider Buying: Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) Director Acquires 199,100 Shares of Stock

Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) Director J. R. Kingsley Ward purchased 199,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.49 per share, with a total value of C$296,659.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$298,694.34.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

J. R. Kingsley Ward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, J. R. Kingsley Ward purchased 100 shares of Founders Advantage Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, with a total value of C$143.00.

Shares of CVE:FCF opened at C$1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.25. Founders Advantage Capital Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.95 and a 12 month high of C$1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.17. The company has a market cap of $57.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43.

About Founders Advantage Capital

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing