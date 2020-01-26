Insider Buying: Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Insider Acquires 158 Shares of Stock

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) insider Helen Rose purchased 158 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £352.34 ($463.48).

Shares of GNC stock opened at GBX 251.40 ($3.31) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 259.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 234.68. Greencore Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 183.35 ($2.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Greencore Group’s previous dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Greencore Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greencore Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 249.29 ($3.28).

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

