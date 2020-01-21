Insider Buying: Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) insider Keith Williams purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($101,289.13).

Shares of LON HFD opened at GBX 160.60 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 164.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 175.76. Halfords Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 141.20 ($1.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 261.20 ($3.44). The firm has a market cap of $322.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 6.18 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on HFD shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 190 ($2.50).

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

