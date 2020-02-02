Insider Buying: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Major Shareholder Acquires 73,295 Shares of Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 73,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,609,707.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 110,433 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.05 per share, for a total transaction of $14,913,976.65.

On Friday, January 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 81,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,029,600.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 65,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,290,750.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 94,057 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,941,476.72.

NYSE:IFF opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.22. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.85. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $104.86 and a 52-week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the third quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 38,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

