Insider Buying: Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.15. Investar Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 target price on shares of Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Investar during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Investar during the third quarter worth $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Investar by 129,900.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Investar by 22.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Investar during the third quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

