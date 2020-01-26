Insider Buying: InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,048 Shares of Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $14,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 921 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $6,483.84.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 4,121 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $29,011.84.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,808 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $12,746.40.

On Monday, January 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $13,471.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $4,254.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,500 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,470.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,713 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $11,922.48.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $12,844.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 7,101 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $48,286.80.

On Thursday, December 19th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,368 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $9,534.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $96.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.29. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 48.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Featured Article: Quiet Period