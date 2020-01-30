Insider Buying: InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Purchases $28,240.00 in Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,400 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $9,968.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,048 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $14,499.84.

On Friday, January 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 921 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $6,483.84.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 4,121 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $29,011.84.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,808 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,746.40.

On Monday, January 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $13,471.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,254.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,500 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,470.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,713 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $11,922.48.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,844.00.

Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $8.18.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 48.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio is 101.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

