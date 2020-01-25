Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Buys 1,015 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp purchased 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,948.35 ($5,193.83).

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 391 ($5.14) on Friday. John Wood Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 314 ($4.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 598.60 ($7.87). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 381.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 403.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WG shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target (down from GBX 370 ($4.87)) on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 511.09 ($6.72).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

