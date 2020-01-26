Insider Buying: Kingswood Holdings Ltd (LON:KWG) Insider Acquires 138,000 Shares of Stock

Kingswood Holdings Ltd (LON:KWG) insider Gary Wilder bought 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £24,840 ($32,675.61).

KWG stock opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Friday. Kingswood Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $43.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Kingswood in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

About Kingswood

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides advisory and discretionary investment management, family office, regular savings, individual and family protection, tax and estate planning, and treasury management services.

