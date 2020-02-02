Insider Buying: L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.51 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of A$45,150.00 ($32,021.28).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Raphael Lamm purchased 30,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$47,670.00 ($33,808.51).

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Raphael Lamm purchased 9,250 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$14,920.25 ($10,581.74).

On Monday, January 20th, Raphael Lamm purchased 20,724 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$33,489.98 ($23,751.76).

On Friday, January 17th, Raphael Lamm purchased 98,253 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$159,562.87 ($113,165.16).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Raphael Lamm purchased 78,537 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$126,994.33 ($90,066.90).

On Friday, January 10th, Raphael Lamm purchased 7,469 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$12,054.97 ($8,549.62).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Raphael Lamm purchased 8,207 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$13,377.41 ($9,487.52).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Raphael Lamm purchased 50,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.65 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$82,250.00 ($58,333.33).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Raphael Lamm purchased 70,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.64 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$114,940.00 ($81,517.73).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Raphael Lamm purchased 7,600 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$12,289.20 ($8,715.74).

Shares of ASX LSF opened at A$1.49 ($1.06) on Friday. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a 52-week low of A$1.10 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of A$1.85 ($1.31). The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$1.61 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.61 million and a PE ratio of -20.14.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?