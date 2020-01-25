Insider Buying: L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Insider Acquires 9,250 Shares of Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm purchased 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,920.25 ($10,581.74).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 20th, Raphael Lamm purchased 20,724 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,489.98 ($23,751.76).

On Friday, January 17th, Raphael Lamm bought 98,253 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$159,562.87 ($113,165.16).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Raphael Lamm bought 78,537 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$126,994.33 ($90,066.90).

On Friday, January 10th, Raphael Lamm bought 7,469 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,054.97 ($8,549.62).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Raphael Lamm bought 8,207 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,377.41 ($9,487.52).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Raphael Lamm bought 50,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.65 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,250.00 ($58,333.33).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Raphael Lamm bought 70,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.64 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,940.00 ($81,517.73).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Raphael Lamm bought 7,600 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,289.20 ($8,715.74).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Raphael Lamm bought 6,666 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,865.58 ($7,706.09).

On Monday, December 16th, Raphael Lamm bought 6,609 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,772.67 ($7,640.19).

LSF opened at A$1.59 ($1.13) on Friday. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.10 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of A$1.85 ($1.31). The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.54.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

