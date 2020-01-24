Insider Buying: Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Acquires 20,417 Shares of Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $70,438.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,220 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $11,431.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,000 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $10,830.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 16,473 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $60,785.37.

On Monday, January 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,300 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $38,213.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,505 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,583.55.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 31,949 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $121,086.71.

On Monday, December 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,500 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,125.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 400 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,600 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $40,386.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,581 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,946.57.

MCHX opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.96 million, a PE ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Marchex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $5.57.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Marchex in the second quarter valued at $45,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the second quarter worth $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the second quarter worth $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the third quarter worth $133,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

