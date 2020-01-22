Insider Buying: New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) Insider Acquires 140,047 Shares of Stock

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) insider Michael David Barnard bought 140,047 shares of New Century AIM VCT stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £96,632.43 ($127,114.48).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Michael David Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael David Barnard bought 4,878 shares of New Century AIM VCT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £3,365.82 ($4,427.55).

Shares of New Century AIM VCT stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and a PE ratio of -4.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.21. New Century AIM VCT Plc has a one year low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 73 ($0.96).

About New Century AIM VCT

New Century AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company is engaged in making of long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies, which are primarily quoted on AIM.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?