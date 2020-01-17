Insider Buying: New World Cobalt Limited (ASX:NWC) Insider Purchases 700,000 Shares of Stock

New World Cobalt Limited (ASX:NWC) insider Anthony Polglase bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,600.00 ($8,936.17).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NWC stock opened at A$0.01 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.02. The company has a market cap of $10.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. New World Cobalt Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of A$0.03 ($0.02).

About New World Cobalt

New World Cobalt Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. The company's core properties include the Colson Copper-Cobalt Project comprising 10 federal mining claims covering 200 acers located in Idaho, the United States; the Goodsprings Copper-Cobalt Project comprising 414 Federal mining claims covering approximately 8,000 acres located in Nevada, the United States; the Hazelton Cobalt-Copper-Gold Project covering 10 square kilometers of area located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Grapevine Cobalt-Nickel-Copper Project covering approximately 3,800 acres located in Arizona, the United States.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

