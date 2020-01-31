Insider Buying: Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Major Shareholder Purchases 3,364,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 3,364,000 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,786,080.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.59 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 111.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 1,798.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 37,094 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.31.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

