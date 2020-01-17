Insider Buying: Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) Insider Purchases 41,232 Shares of Stock

Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) insider Neil Whitaker acquired 41,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$14,018.88 ($9,942.47).

Neil Whitaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Neil Whitaker acquired 42,543 shares of Nusantara Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$14,294.45 ($10,137.91).

Shares of ASX:NUS opened at A$0.33 ($0.23) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.25. Nusantara Resources Ltd has a one year low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a one year high of A$0.47 ($0.33).

About Nusantara Resources

Nusantara Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resources in Indonesia. It holds a 100% interest in the Awak Mas gold project that covers an area of 14,390 hectares located in South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Awak Mas Holdings Pty Ltd.

