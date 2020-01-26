Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,974,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,487,059.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Robert Wares bought 25,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,005.00.

On Monday, January 20th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robert Wares bought 4,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,880.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Robert Wares bought 36,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,200.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Wares bought 23,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Wares bought 26,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,660.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Wares bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,150.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00.

CVE:OM opened at C$0.52 on Friday. Osisko Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of $86.26 million and a PE ratio of -15.76.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

