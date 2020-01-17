Insider Buying: Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Director Buys 1,250,000 Shares of Stock

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Director Sriram Venkataraman acquired 1,250,000 shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,485,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,426,485. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OSMT stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a market cap of $256.06 million and a PE ratio of -11.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.38% and a negative net margin of 142.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 203,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 95,952 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $69,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

